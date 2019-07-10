Rapid Fire questioning with New Mexico United goalkeeper Cody Mizell

Sports

SAINT PAUL, M.N. (KRQE) – Ahead of the New Mexico United game against Minnesota United, KRQE’s Sports Reporter Jared Chester played a game of “Rapid Fire” with Cody Mizell. “Rapid Fire,” is a segment that lets the viewers get to know the New Mexico United team one random question at a time.

Jared: Which coach can still play best?
Cody: “Ohh, that’s a tough one. I think they all can ball really. Mike [Graczyk] steps in goals sometimes, Zach [Prince] plays quite a bit and Lesesne’s still got lefty magic.”

Wednesday’s game will be exclusively on ESPN+, the live and on-demand streaming service that launched in 2018. However, the city is also hosting a watch party at Civic Plaza at 6 p.m. The free event features concession stands that will be selling food and alcohol. Fans can begin showing up at 5 p.m. and are encouraged to bring their own seat since a large crowd is expected.

