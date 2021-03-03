Raiders re-sign long snapper Trent Sieg

FOXBOROUGH, MA – SEPTEMBER 27: Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) snaps the ball in warm up before a game between the New England Patriots and the Las Vegas Raiders on September 27, 2020, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed LS Trent Sieg to a three-year contract, the club announced Wednesday. Sieg originally signed to the club ahead of the Raiders’ Week 2 contest during the 2018 campaign after a stint with the Baltimore Ravens during that offseason. Since arriving to the club, Sieg has appeared in 47 consecutive games as the team’s long snapper.

Last season, Sieg snapped for K Daniel Carlson, who was able to put together one of the finest seasons by a kicker in franchise history. Sieg assisted Carlson to a franchise-record 144 points on the year, also tying an NFL high. In 2019, Sieg played a large role in rookie P AJ Cole’s standout campaign, setting rookie club records for punting average, net average and punts downed inside the 20-yard line. In his first season with the club in 2018, Sieg helped Carlson to a franchise-record 94.1 field goal percentage that was once again broken in 2020 by the pairing.

A native of Eaton, Colo., Sieg was a four-year player at Colorado State. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound long snapper appeared in 52 games for the Rams without missing a snap.