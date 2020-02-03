Live Now
Trump impeachment trial wrapping up, closing arguments set to begin

Raiders’ Josh Jacobs featured in touching Super Bowl Kia commercial

Sports

by: Carolyn Williams

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: Kia Motors America/YouTube

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Raiders’ running back Josh Jacobs is the focus of a Kia Super Bowl commercial that’s tugging on heartstrings around the nation. The message behind the heartwarming ad? “Tough Never Quits.”

The ad follows a young Jacobs growing up in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He travels back in time to offer his younger self advice.

He starts, “Sometimes I wonder what I would tell my younger self if I ever saw him.”

After his parents divorced in 2006, Josh and his four siblings lived with their father, Marty. The family was homeless, bouncing from an apartment, to motels, to living in their car and eventually a house.

“I’d tell him Josh, it’s going to be hard growing up homeless,” he continues in the ad.

According to NFL.com, Marty made sure his kids made it to daycare and school, “…I had to protect their destiny,” he told NFL columnist Jeffri Chadiha.

He certainly did. Josh went on to play for college football powerhouse Alabama and was drafted by the Raiders in 2019.

“You gotta believe in yourself, be tougher than the world around you … push yourself to be someone, and I promise someday, you will,” he finishes.

You can watch the full ad below:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Monday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Monday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞