Raiders’ Darren Waller, Josh Jacobs make NFL Pro Bowl

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 09: Josh Jacobs #28 of the Oakland Raiders celebrates with Darren Waller #83 and Denzelle Good #71 after scoring a touchdown in the first half against the Denver Broncos at RingCentral Coliseum on September 09, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

HENDERSON, Nev. – Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs and TE Darren Waller have been named to the 2021 Pro Bowl, the NFL announced Monday.

Jacobs earns his first selection to the annual All-Star game after becoming the team’s all-time rushing leaders through a player’s first two seasons (2,057 yards). Through 14 games in 2020, Jacobs ranks third in rushing attempts (245), sixth in rushing yards (907) and is tied for sixth in rushing touchdowns (10). The second-year rusher has logged at least two touchdowns in three contests this season, one of four players in the NFL to accomplish the feat, including a three-touchdown performance in Week 1, tied for an NFL-high among all players. His three touchdowns tied a single-game franchise record, as he became just the second player in NFL history with at least two rushing touchdowns in Week 1 of both their rookie season and second season. In Week 10, he recorded his sixth career multi-touchdown game on the ground, trailing only Eric Dickerson’s and Ezekiel Elliott’s seven such games for most in NFL history through a player’s first 22 contests. This past game in Week 15, Jacobs became just the fourth running back in club history to log double-digit rushing touchdowns in a single season and sits just 93 yards shy of his second consecutive 1,000 yard season with two games remaining.

Waller also earns his first selection to the Pro Bowl after another fantastic season in 2020. Among all tight ends through Week 15, Waller ranks second in receptions (93), receiving yards (967), and yards after catch (504), while ranking third with eight receiving touchdowns. His 93 receptions currently rank sixth in the NFL and third in franchise history among single-season performances, trailing only Tim Brown (104) and Todd Christensen (95). Among Waller’s exceptional highlights this year includes one of the best performances from a tight end in NFL history, as he hauled in 13 passes for 200 yards and two receiving touchdowns in Week 13. Waller joined Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe (2002) as the only tight ends in league annals to post at least 10 receptions, 200 yards, and two touchdowns in a single game. Just two weeks later in Week 15, Waller posted another nine receptions for 150 yards and a touchdown, surpassing the 150-yard barrier for the second time in three games. The only other tight ends to log 150 receiving yards two times in a single season are Sharpe, Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow, and Christensen. With 425 receiving yards in the last three weeks, Waller surpassed Sharpe’s (1996) and Jimmy Graham’s (2013) previous record (413 yards) for most yards by a tight end in a three-game span in NFL history.

In October, the NFL announced that the 2021 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon will bring together NFL players, their families, and fans for a fun and interactive celebration of the best players in the game.

EA SPORTS and the NFL will create a week-long series of matchups featuring celebrities, NFL Legends, current players, and streamers playing as the official Pro Bowl rosters in Madden NFL 21. These matchups will culminate in an action-packed virtual Pro Bowl game played with 2021 Pro Bowl players, including Jacobs and Waller, facing off within Madden NFL 21.

The NFL also announced that the 2022 Pro Bowl will be awarded to Las Vegas and take place at Allegiant Stadium. This continues the league’s partnership with the Raiders and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, who are also scheduled to host the 2022 NFL Draft.

Latest Sports News