ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the absence of pro wrestling in Albuquerque, a few locals have taken the initiative to bring it back. Duke City Championship Wrestling is set to begin this week and organizers hope to make it a staple in the community.

The plan is to hold events every third Thursday of every month, beginning on May 25. All events will take place at the El Ray Theater.

“The goal is to hit as many wrestling fans as we can originally, and then from there, branch out to those who haven’t found that they’re wrestling fans yet,” said organizer Fred Slow. “This is a family fun environment, and the way that we have it set up is as unique as an environment I’ve ever seen in pro wrestling.”

While the organization is still in its early stages, there are lofty goals for its future. As it gains traction, both locally and regionally, bigger events could be coming to New Mexico and the Southwest.

“If we could end up maybe every other Thursday, in El Paso Amarillo Phoenix or south of Denver, if we could do that in the long run, that’d be tremendous,” Slow said. “But I think the number one goal is to create a product here and then create a featured event hopefully around the Balloon Fiesta to where people are coming from out of town and want to enjoy the product we’re creating.”

Thursday’s first match will be headlined by Hobo Frank. Tickets are currently available.