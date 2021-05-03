Pirates’ Tyler Anderson no-hitting Padres through 6 innings

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It may be an unusual match but they are offering to train those wanting to break into the film industry in New Mexico. Goodwill of New Mexico and NBC Universal are holding free training for those wanting to become a production assistant on films.

“Goodwill is dedicated to helping the people of New Mexico achieve their employment goals, and is excited to partner with NBCU to open doors to film and TV industry careers,” said Shauna Kastle in a news release, CEO, Goodwill of NM. “Our hope with the P.A. training is that we can teach anyone interested how to be successful the day that theystep on set, and that they will find a career that advances their future and opportunities.”