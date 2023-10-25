PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – A national search for a new athletic director is in motion at Eastern New Mexico University. The school announced that Paul Weir is stepping down from the role, effective December 1.

“Thank you Greyhounds! I am so grateful to everyone in our community who has supported my family and me for the past three years. Moving to this part of the state was a blessing I will cherish forever,” said Weir.

Under Weir’s leadership, the Greyhounds restarted the men’s soccer program, becoming the only men’s NCAA program in the state. There were also major facility improvements under Weir, including the softball field, weight room, athletic training room, recovery room, and the school’s first nutrition space. Greyhound Arena will also install its first video board this year.

Weir’s fundraising efforts resulted in the Greyhounds’ first athletics endowment. He created The Greyhound Club Scholarship Endowment for all student-athletes at ENMU, the Bill Joy Endowment for the support of the athletic training department, and a new rodeo and track and field endowment for the benefit of their programs.

Prior to his administrative career, Weir was the head basketball coach at NMSU and UNM. He stepped down from the Lobos in 2021 and assumed the role of athletic director at ENMU later in the year.

Weir is leaving Portales to assume a leadership position at Abilene Christian University in Abilene, Texas.