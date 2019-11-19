Over 60K people sign petition to reinstate Browns’ Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) hits Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) with a helmet during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

(KRQE)- There’s an online petition to get ousted football player Myles Garrett reinstated from suspension following the now infamous Steelers and Browns brawl.

Garrett, a defensive tight end for the Cleveland Browns was suspended indefinitely after last week’s game. With just seconds remaining, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph tried to take Garrett’s helmet off.

Garrett retaliated by ripping Rudolph’s helmet off instead. When Rudolph charged Garrett, Garrett reared back and hit the quarterback in the head with his own helmet. On Friday, Garrett was banned indefinitely by the football league.

The player will appeal the decision to have his suspension reduced during a hearing in New York on Wednesday. Now, an online petition on Change.org has more than 60,000 virtual signatures.

The petition reads in part, “Unfortunately, the evil zebras and Mr. Roger Godell of the NFL, conspired to end Garratt’s shining year”.