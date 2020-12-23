Orange and Blue Report: Revenge on the mind

CHICAGO, IL – AUGUST 10: Chris Harris #25 of the Denver Broncos celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Chris Harris faces his old team, Drew Lock looks to the future. Who says this matchup of non-playoff teams is lacking storylines? There’s the always colorful Chris Harris Jr., who is back from injury and will finally get the chance to play his former mates. “I might have a little bit more this week,” says Chris Harris Jr. on the Chargers conference call.

“Chris was a great player here for the Broncos for many, many years,” says Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio. “Obviously, a great nickel, a very good corner, good football player, good instincts, sees the game through a lens that is wider and deeper than most.”

There’s also the quarterback hook as the Chargers’ Justin Herbert is setting the league on fire with 27 touchdown passes, while Drew Lock has two games to go this year to prove to the organization that he is and should be the QB of the future here in Denver.

“It is what it is when you play this position,” says quarterback Drew Lock. “I’m looking forward to going out and making another claim this week that I should be the guy here and keep winning. Try to win these last two and then just show what I can do. I do believe I’m the guy here. With progressing over time with this offense and hopefully getting another year in the same offense, the sky is the limit for us as a young team. We learned a lot this year. We’re going to keep learning and keep making plays, and hopefully win these last two and look forward to going into the next season.”

There’s also the revenge factor for the Chargers as they remember blew a 24-3 lead in the first meeting between these two teams. Kickoff from an empty SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., is set for Sunday afternoon at 2:05 p.m.

