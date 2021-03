Orange and Blue Report: How the J.J. Watt Arizona signing could influence decision on Von Miller

Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Former Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is heading to the Arizona Cardinals, Watt announced Monday on Twitter.

Signing a reported $31 million over two years โ€” or $15.5 million in annual salary โ€” Watt, 31, is one of the first NFL players to sign this offseason.

The question for Broncos country: does this signing of an elite pass rusher provide a baseline for a restructured deal for Von Miller?

Scheduled for $17.5 million in 2021, the Broncos are at a crossroads for their own all-pro pass rusher. The team has until the beginning of the league year (March 17) to activate Millerโ€™s contract.

NFL teams typically wait until closer to the option window with these contractional decisions. In 2020, the Broncos picked up Millerโ€™s contract on March 13, just days before the deadline. Now with Watt signing before the league year, the market is set for pass rushers. Will the Broncos propose a similar deal for Miller?

Miller and Watt are very compatible players in terms of age and production.

Most sacks since 2012:

Chandler Jones (Arizona) โ€“ 97

J.J. Watt (Arizona) โ€“ 95.5

Von Miller (Denver) โ€“ 94.5

Miller, 31, signed a six-year, $114 million contract extension in 2016 after his record-setting Super Bowl 50 performance. The all-pro linebacker missed the 2020 season with a dislocation to the peroneal tendon in his ankle during a non-contact drill in practice.