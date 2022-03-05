ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Olympic gold medalist in curling visited Albuquerque to talk about his love for the sport. Tyler George – a three-time curling champion, 2016 world bronze medalist, and 2018 Olympic gold medalist – stopped by the Outpost Ice Arena Friday.

He demonstrated how to play the game, including how to properly position your body to get the stones down the ice, and how to brush the ice to get the stone to stop where you want. He says it’s great to introduce the sport to a new audience.

“I travel around the country – mostly in places where the sport is relatively new or growing – because with our success, there’s a lot of curling clubs that exist now that didn’t even as of 2018 or ones that existed before but their membership doubled or tripled because of that exposure,” George says.

George has been retired since his 2018 gold medal win in Korea and now spends his time touring curling communities across the country.