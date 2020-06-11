NMSU’s Nick Gonzales goes 7th overall in MLB Draft

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State University stand out baseball player Nick Gonzales, as he was drafted in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

Gonzales went 7th overall to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Gonzales is now the highest drafted player ever to come out of New Mexico State and will earn a signing bonus slot value of more than $5 million but he will only get $100,000 of that in 2020. The rest of his signing bonus will be spread out through 2021 and 2022 due to the financial hardships of the pandemic.

