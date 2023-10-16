ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State quarterback Diego Pavia is the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week. Pavia is also one of eight quarterbacks on the list for the Manning Award Star of the Week.

Pavia accounted for 401 of the Aggies 458 yards in a 27-13 win over Sam Houston last Wednesday. He had a pair of passing touchdowns and another on the ground.

NMSU is back in action this Wednesday when they travel to El Paso to face rival UTEP at the Sun Bowl. The game has a 7 p.m. start time.