LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Aggies are finally in a football conference while all other sports have a new one. New Mexico State officially began a member of Conference USA at midnight on July 1.

NMSU is one of four new schools to join the conference which brings the total number of full-member schools to nine. New revenue streams including television deals will bring in more money for the program which was ultimately a driving force for the change.

“Now, we are in one of those conferences where the money to be shared is exponentially higher than the rest of the conferences,” said NMSU athletic director Mario Moccia “I think we are going to be challenged, and the only way you grow, whether you are a student-athlete or an administrator, you have to be challenged, and I think that’s the way to raise your game up a little bit. I think all of our sports will see that challenge with the new leap.”

The Aggies now join the conference following 18 years in the WAC and five seasons of playing football as an independent school.