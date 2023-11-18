ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University Football snapped a 0-27 losing streak to SEC opponents on Saturday in a big way. The Aggies put on a dominant performance in a 31-10 victory at Auburn.

Former Volcano Vista stand-out quarterback and former National Champion at NMMI, Diego Pavia had a stellar performance for the Aggies. Pavia showcased his strength, speed, and his arm as he finished with 3-passing touchdowns on 201 yards.

“You know, you got to give our quarterback a lot of credit. He has played banged up here the last 3 weeks, and you always want to hold him out, but it isn’t going to happen. It starts with him, and then I thought we dominated the game up front,” said NMSU Head Football Coach Jerry Kill after this victory.

NMSU racked up 414 total yards in this game and they held Auburn to just 213, with just 65 yards coming on the ground from the Tigers. This is one of the biggest wins in NMSU Football history as they win their first game over an SEC opponent and also get to 9 wins on the year, which is the first time since 1960.

Now, 9-3 overall on the year, NMSU moves on to host Jacksonville State next, on Saturday at 2 p.m. The Aggies will then move on to play Liberty in the Conference USA Championship Game on December 1 in Lynchburg, Virginia.