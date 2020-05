LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State announced on Monday that they will play Abilene Christian in 2024. The two teams will play on November 23, 2024, inside Aggie Memorial Stadium.

The Aggies 2024 schedule now includes games against Hawaii (Aug. 24), at Wyoming (Sept. 21), at Fresno State (Oct. 5), against Louisiana (Oct. 26) and at Texas A&M (Nov. 16). NMSU will also continue its rivalry with UTEP and the University of New Mexico on dates later to be announced.