NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After a 10-win season, the New Mexico State Aggies Football Team has been selected to play in this year’s Isleta New Mexico Bowl. The Aggies will play Fresno State on Saturday, December 16 at 3:45 p.m. at University Stadium. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.

Bowl-bound in back-to-back seasons, the Aggies (10-4, 7-1 Conference USA) enter the game winning 8 of their last 9 games, with their last loss coming at #24 Liberty in the Conference USA Championship game. This will mark the Aggies’ first appearance in the New Mexico Bowl and just their program’s 8th bowl appearance of all time. In their Bowl Game history, the Aggies are 4-0-1.

Fresno State (8-4, 4-4 MW) on the other hand, returns to the NM Bowl for the fourth time in program history.