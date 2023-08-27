ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Football opened their season at home on Saturday, and their week zero game was televised on ESPN. The first half would be close, as it was tied at 10, but the second half would belong to Massachusetts as they beat the Aggies 41-30.

Turnovers were a thorn in the Aggies’ side on Saturday, as 3-turnovers would amount to 21 UMass points. NMSU Quarterback, Diego Pavia threw 2-interceptions in this game, including a pick-6. The Volcano Vista graduate would also finish with 3 TD passes on 248 yards passing in this game.

The Aggies start their season 0-1, but they will look to bounce back next Saturday in Las Cruces, as they are back at home again, hosting Western Illinois at 7 p.m.