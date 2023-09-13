NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – NMSU Head Coach Jerry Kill was back at practice with his Aggies football team Wednesday. Kill missed Monday and Tuesday practice and also canceled his weekly press conference due to an undisclosed medical condition. There was some question on whether he would be able to lead his team this Saturday against the Lobos in the Rio Grande football rivalry. That question appears to be answered.

“Coach Kill, he and I communicated throughout this, and you know, he’s out here today and doing a lot better,” said NMSU Offensive Coordinator Tim Beck. “He’ll be ready to roll on Saturday for sure.”

NMSU players were excited to see their coach return to practice.

“It’s great, you know. He’s our leader and whenever we see him out here, you know, it’s like we got to go even harder for him,” said NMSU quarterback Diego Pavia. “That’s how I feel, like, that’s how the team feels. We just want to make him proud. He’s given all of us an opportunity and we got to make the most of it.”

The Lobos and Aggies have a 6 p.m. start time at University Stadium on Saturday.