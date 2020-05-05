NMSU basketball coach Chris Jans a candidate for ETSU job

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – East Tennessee State University needs a new men’s basketball coach. New Mexico State Aggies head coach Chris Jans has drawn their interest. Colin Deaver from our sister station KTSM confirmed Monday that the Buccaneers are interested in Jans and are in a position to increase his base salary significantly.

Jans’s current contract will run throughout the 2022 to 2023 season and pays him an annual base salary of $290,000 and a yearly retention bonus of $216,000. In three seasons at New Mexico State Jans has compiled an 83-17 record with three WAC regular-season titles and two WAC tournament titles.

He has also taken his Aggies to the NCAA tournament two times. The ETSU head job became available after Steve Forbes left to take the head basketball job at Wake Forest.