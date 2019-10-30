NMSU announces establishment of developmental men’s soccer program

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University and University Degrees Abroad announced Wednesday that they have “agreed to establish a developmental men’s soccer program at the university.”

According to a news release, NMSU will begin recruiting local, state, regional and international players to take part in the program. It also states that NMSU will be home to the first UDA soccer program in the United States.

UDA has operated a year-round developmental soccer academy in England. European-style academy with professional coaching environment will be established on the NMSU campus, as part of the agreement.

The news release also states that all program participants will be full-time, degree-seeking students at either NMSU or Doña Ana Community College.

