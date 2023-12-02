NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State fell short while trying to capture their first conference title since 1978. Liberty pulled away from the Aggies in the Conference USA Championship Game in the fourth quarter Friday night to win 49-35. The game had the feel of last one with the football wins.

New Mexico State started the scoring on a Diego Pavia run into the end zone for a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. The two teams would find themselves locked at 14 points each just before halftime. With under a minute to play, Liberty took the lead with a Kaidon Salter touchdown pass to Noah Frith. The 21-14 advantage would not hold before the break. Aggies quarterback Diego Pavia had 23 seconds to work with and used it to his advantage.

Pavia tossed a touchdown pass to Trent Hudson to tie the game at 21 at halftime. Liberty would score two times in the third quarter, and so would the Aggies.

The Aggies lost some of their steam when Pavia had to leave the game due to an injury.

With the score tied at 35, all Liberty went up for good, as they would score 14 points in the quarter to none for the Aggies.

“We came to win and it didn’t work out and you got a lot of kids in there who fought their tale ends off,” said Aggies Head Coach Jerry Kill. “When you lose, you want it to hurt. I’ve coached teams, they didn’t hurt enough because they didn’t care enough. This loss, it hurt these kids.”

The win gave the Flames the Conference USA championship and a 13-0 season. The Aggies dropped to 10-4 with the loss and will wait to find out where they will be headed for a bowl game.