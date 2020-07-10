NMAA postpones 2020 football, soccer seasons following governor’s revised public health order

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In response to Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s announcement that contact sports will not be permitted under the revised public health order Thursday, the New Mexico Activities Association announced they will be postponing the 2020 football and soccer seasons.

The NMAA released a statement following the governor’s revised public health order saying they were hopeful that all interscholastic sports and activities would resume in August but the COVID-19 pandemic and public health concerns forced the association to consider adjustments for the 2020-2021 school year. The NMAA also said they had been working with its membership on contingency plans in preparation for this scenario and will continue to do so in an effort to ensure all sport seasons can be played this academic year and tentative plans should be available on or around July 15.

“Interscholastic athletics are an important part of the overall educational process. The NMAA will work tirelessly to ensure students have the opportunity to participate in all sports and activities of their choosing during the 2020-2021 school year,” said NMAA Executive Director, Sally Marquez in a press release Thursday.

For more information pertaining to the announcement, you can contact Dusty Young, NMAA Associate Director at 505-977-5385.