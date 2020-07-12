NM United wins in Colorado Springs, 2-1 on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United came back strong, as they beat Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Saturday in their 2020 season restart, 2-1 the final.

Saalih Muhammad got the scoring started in this game for NM United, as he hit a spectacular goal in the 25th minute. Colorado Springs would tie the game before the break though, and it would be tied at 1-1 heading into the second half.

This game would stay 1-1 for most of the second half, but Chris Wehan would play “Mr. Clutch” in the 87th minute, as he found the net to give NM United the lead and it would prove to seal the victory.

New Mexico United is now 1-1 on the season and they will move on to play at El Paso Locomotive on Wednesday at 8 p.m.