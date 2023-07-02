ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) — New Mexico United keeps their momentum, after a 2-1 win at home over Colorado Springs, as the Black and Yellow beat rival El Paso on the road, 1-0.

El Paso beat NM United in their last meeting in Albuquerque, 1-0, but this time around, a close game would end in NM United’s favor, as Santi Moar netted a go-ahead goal in the 89th minute.

United finished with 9 total shots and 5 on goal, but the game-changing moment came in the 89th after a pivotal turnover at midfield would lead to a goal from Moar, which was assisted by newcomer Nicky Hernandez.

With this win, NM United improves their record to 6 wins, 7 losses, and 3 draws, which moves them up a spot in the USL Championship Western Conference Standings. Now, sitting in 10th place, United will remain on the road playing at Las Vegas next, that match will be on Tuesday at 7 p.m.