NM United loses at home on Sunday 2-0

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexico United had another tough outing on Sunday inside of Isotopes Park. Coming off of a 5-0 loss last week, the United were looking for a bounce-back victory, but they would go on to get shut out for a 2nd consecutive time losing 2-0 to Orange County.

This game was pretty back and forth in the first half, as both teams racked up shots on goal but did not find the net. It was tied at zero heading into the 2nd half, but it would go downhill very fast for the United after the break. Orange County scored two goals and they hold on for the win.

Now 8-8-10 on the season New Mexico United is now in 12th place in the USL Western Conference Standings. The United have some ground to make up if they want to make the playoffs, as there are only 8 games remaining on their schedule.

They will take on OKC next on Sunday at 5 p.m.