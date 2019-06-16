NM United lose on the road 5-1 to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV (KRQE) – New Mexico United looked a little gassed in their Saturday night road game at Las Vegas. It was a back and forth game early, but the Lights would pounce later in the 1st half. They would end up scoring 2 goals before the 1st half horn and then they would finish with 5 on the night.

United now fall to 3rd place in the USL Western Conference Standings with a 6-3-7 overall record.

United’s busy schedule now continues, as they move on to play in the round of 16 in this year’s US Open Cup. They will play Dallas FC at SMU’s soccer stadium on Wednesday at 7 pm.