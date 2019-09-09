NM United earn much needed win on Sunday 3-1 over OKC

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Coming into New Mexico United’s Sunday matchup with OKC Energy, the United hadn’t had a win since July, and they were falling down in the rankings.

The team came out with a fire on Sunday afternoon, as Devon Sandoval scored a great goal early, and the United went on to score 2 more goals to win 3-1.

The United are now in 9th place in the USL Western Conference Standings at 9-8-10 overall record.

New Mexico United will now return home to host Colorado Springs on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.