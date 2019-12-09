Live Now
NM Runners win season opener on Saturday, 12-5

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The New Mexico Runners indoor soccer team opened their season on Saturday at Santa Ana Star Center with a 12-5 victory over the Austin Power, 12-5.

This is a great way to start off this team’s second year of existence.

“It was a lot better than last year. We started with goals, started playing better this year. Passing the ball around and subbing and everything, it was awesome today”, said NM Runners midfielder Luis Fernando Martinez.

Now 1-0 the Runners will play on the road this Saturday in Colorado at 7 p.m.

