NM Ice Wolves will hold first-ever Main Camp July 24-27

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Ice Wolves are nearing the start of their inaugural season in September, and the team announced on Monday that they will be holding their first-ever main camp at Outpost Ice Arenas in Albuquerque.

Players from across the country and as far away as Europe will test their skills in the Duke City, looking to make a spot on the team’s inaugural roster.

The Main Camp will run Wednesday through Saturday and fans are welcomed to come.