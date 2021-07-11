NM Fighters lose at UFC 264 on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The highly anticipated UFC 264 fight card was held in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday. Two New Mexican fighters were featured on the preliminary cards, but both would not notch victories.

“The Natual Born Killer” Carlos Condit put on a good show against Max Griffin. Condit and Griffin were the featured bout on the UFC 264 ESPN preliminary card. Carlos got off to a slow start in round 1, but he had a strong second round and the third would be competitive, but Griffin would get his hand raised by way of a unanimous decision. Carlos Condit’s record now falls to 32-13-0.

Santa Fe’s Jerome Rivera also fought on Saturday, as he was featured on the UFC Fight Pass early prelim. Rivera would not fare well in the UFC octagon once again though, as he would be submitted in the first round. Rivera has lost four straight UFC bouts and his record now stands at 10-6.