With Stalock injured, Wild sign goalie Hammond for insurance

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP)The Minnesota Wild signed goalie Andrew Hammond to a one-year, two-way contract Wednesday, adding insurance at the position in light of a long-term injury for Alex Stalock.

The Wild announced Stalock, who took over as their primary goalie down the stretch last season, has an upper-body injury that will sideline him indefinitely. The Wild recently traded Devan Dubnyk to San Jose and signed Cam Talbot to compete with Stalock for time in the net. Kaapo Kahkonen is the other goalie on their roster.

Hammond’s deal will pay $700,000 in the NHL and $200,000 in the AHL. The 32-year-old has four shutouts, a 27-15-6 record and a 2.31 goals against average in 56 career NHL games over parts of five seasons, primarily with Ottawa. His most recent appearance in the league was in the playoffs for Colorado in 2018.

Hammond spent the last two years in the AHL, with the Minnesota affiliate Iowa Wild and the Buffalo affiliate Rochester Americans. He was 16-12-3 with a 2.53 goals against average last season.

—

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL