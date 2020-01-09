Wild look to redeem themselves against Flames

The opportunity for quick revenge is right there for the Minnesota Wild.

It’s been a few days, but rest assured Minnesota’s last outing will be fresh on the mind when it visits the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

The Wild have enjoyed some off time between games, but their last outing was Sunday’s disappointing 5-4 shootout loss at home to the Flames. That game saw Minnesota squander four leads before losing in the seventh round of the shootout.

“We have to think about a game like this and let it motivate us,” Wild forward Jordan Greenway said. “We should be ready to go after them next game, and once we get the lead, keep the lead and keep going for it. We did a lot of good things. … If we continue to play like that and keep pushing, we’ll do a lot of good things.”

After a poor start to the season, Minnesota went on a month-long tear to pull close to a playoff position. The Wild have struggled since the middle of December and have just one win in the last four games (1-2-1).

“Frustrating,” Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said after the loss to Calgary. “You can sit there and say, ‘We got a point in back-to-back games,’ and stuff like that, but when we should’ve had two (points) against a team we could’ve caught, it’s very frustrating. A lot of frustrating things out there.”

Although Alex Stalock is slated to play in net against the Flames, Minnesota had to summon Kaapo Kahkonen from Iowa of the American Hockey League because fellow goaltender Devan Dubnyk isn’t with the team due to his wife’s medical condition.

The Flames return home riding a three-game winning streak, with the latest a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.

“In the second period, we started taking over the game a little bit. I thought we carried it through the last couple periods pretty well,” interim coach Geoff Ward said. “I would have liked to have seen us generate a little more, but for as hard as they are to play defensively because of how they move and how they force you to make decisions, I thought our guys did a good job with it. … For us, the last two periods were really solid.”

Although it was another game in which they erased a lead, showing more commitment to defensive play is an aspect the Flames have been striving to find.

“I think our guys last year got some confidence playing from behind,” goaltender Cam Talbot said. “This year, I think now that we’re starting to grind some games out, I think we’re getting some confidence again playing from behind, so there’s no panic on the bench.

“But we seem to keep the game pretty simple on the road, keep (the puck) moving ahead, and we’ve had some timely scoring. That certainly helps.”

