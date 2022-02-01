Two routs and three nail-biters. That’s the breakdown of the current five-game winning streak for the Minnesota Wild, who have claimed eight of their past nine overall.

Minnesota will shoot to stretch the streak to six games as it visits the Central Division-rival Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night. The Wild are coming off a 4-3 road victory against the New York Islanders on Sunday.

“It’s not always pretty and you’ve got to just find a way to get the job done, and that’s what we did,” Wild goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen said.

Winners of eight in a row from Nov. 24 through Dec. 9, the Wild began their present tear at the Blackhawks’ expense, rolling 5-1 in Chicago on Jan. 21 before edging the Blackhawks on home ice 4-3 in overtime the following night.

Kahkonen, who stopped 40 shots against the Islanders, made 35 and 33 saves, respectively, in the two victories against the Blackhawks.

Backup Cam Talbot backstopped a home win against Montreal and a road victory over the New York Islanders, but both goalies have enjoyed plenty of support lately. The Wild have outscored opponents 24-11 during the winning streak, sparked by Kevin Fiala, who enters play Wednesday with eight goals and six assists in a 11-game point streak, the longest active stretch in the NHL.

With a point against Chicago, Fiala will match Mikael Granlund (2016-17 season) for the longest point streak in franchise history.

Meanwhile, rookie Matt Boldy contributed a goal and an assist for Minnesota, raising to nine his point total in his first nine games.

“It’s nuts, for sure,” Boldy said. “I think how we’re playing right now and with our team and everywhere on the ice, it makes it pretty easy. I just go out there and try to do my thing and it’s been working. Hopefully, we can just keep that going.”

Chicago has lost six of seven after falling 3-1 to the visiting Vancouver Canucks on Monday.

The Blackhawks were unable to solve Vancouver goaltender Jaroslav Halak, who stopped 20 shots in his first appearance since Dec. 30. Connor Murphy scored the lone goal for Chicago.

“We don’t have that luxury of making two or three mistakes. We have to play a pretty solid hockey game, and we were just flat at times,” Blackhawks coach Derek King said. “We had a few pushes, but we were a little flat.

“I think they’re trying. I really do believe we’re trying. Sometimes they don’t try the right way, if that makes sense. They work hard at times, and then sometimes, they don’t work smart. And I’ll keep pushing it on them, I’ll keep sending the message that we have to play a certain style of hockey to be able to at least have a chance to win a hockey game.”

Chicago remained without captain Jonathan Toews, who has missed the past two games after suffering a concussion.

Patrick Kane had the primary assist on Murphy’s goal and has six points in the past three games. Kirby Dach notched the secondary assist for his first point in eight games.

