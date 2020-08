After the Canucks missed the playoffs from 2016-19, most viewed the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs as a building block for a young Vancouver team that features 21-year-old forward and reigning Calder Trophy winner Elias Pettersson along with 20-year-old defenseman and 2020 Calder finalist Quinn Hughes.

But as the St. Louis Blues found out, the future may be now for the Canucks.