COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)Viktor Arvidsson scored four minutes into overtime to complete a hat trick and give the Los Angeles Kings a 4-3 victory over the quick-strike Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night.

”I think I’ve been creating shots and chances the whole season and just haven’t been able to put them in, and tonight they went in,” Arvidsson said. ”That was a good feeling.”

Dustin Brown also scored and Jonathan Quick stopped 24 shots for the Kings to help the Kings end a two-game losing streak and win for the eighth time in 11 games.

”I thought the guys stuck with it,” Kings interim coach Trent Yawney said. ”Brownie’s goal was a big goal. I think it kind was a relief on the bench, and they could feel that maybe there was an opportunity.”

Patrik Laine, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Justin Danforth scored for Columbus in a franchise-record, 46-second span in the second, and Elvis Merlikins stopped 39 shots. The Blue Jackets had won two in a row.

Arvidsson opened the scoring with six minutes left in the second period with a wrister from the right circle that beat Merzlikins high.

Columbus countered with the three-goal bursrt, with Laine scoring with 4:26 to go, Bjorkstrand with 4:01 left, and Danforth with 3:40 remaining.

Brown’s dribbler through Merzlikins’ pads made it 3-2 at 3:49 of the third, and the Kings pulled even with 3:46 left on Arvidsson’s second goal of the night.

”Tough one,” Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen said. ”The guys played hard. Once we got through the first period I thought we upped our game. That’s a good hockey team we played. (We’re) disappointed to lose that one.”

Boone Jenner appeared to have won it for Columbus with 2:56 left in overtime, but the goal was disallowed for offsides.

HE SAID IT

Columbus has lost eight goals this season due to offsides challenges. When asked for analysis, Larsen responded, ”I’m done talking about the offside. There is nothing more to dissect. We went offsides. They took it back.”

INJURY UPDATE

Brendan Lemieux left the game in the first period with a lower-body injury and did not return. The Blue Jackets placed defenseman Adam Boqvist on injured reserve retroactive to Feb. 27. He is day-to-day with an upper body injury suffered against the Penguins on Sunday.

WELCOME BACK

Zach Werenski returned on defense for Columbus after missing four games. Yegor Chinakhov also returned to the lineup after two games as a healthy scratch, replacing Jake Christiansen.

STREAKING

With his helper on Arvidsson’s second goal, Kings center Anze Kopitar notched his 11 assist in the past 11 games. Bjorkstrand extended his goal streak to three games and has points in eight of his last 11 games.

NEXT UP

Kings: At Buffalo on Sunday night.

Blue Jackets: Host Boston on Saturday night.