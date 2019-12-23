Vegas hosts Avs with eyes on Pacific lead at break

The Vegas Golden Knights can head into the NHL’s holiday break with at least a share of first place in the Pacific Division if they can defeat the Colorado Avalanche on Monday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Golden Knights and Arizona, which plays at Nashville on Monday, are tied for first with 46 points heading into the final day of games in the league until Friday.

Vegas has managed to claw back into a tight Pacific Division race that sees the top five teams bunched within six points by going on a 9-2-2 run since a 4-2 loss at Dallas on Nov. 25.

The Golden Knights will be playing the second half of a back-to-back that began with a 3-1 victory at San Jose on Sunday night that also capped off a 1-0-1 Fathers Trip that began with a 5-4 overtime loss at Vancouver on Thursday.

“We wanted to finish the road trip on a good note having the dads in town,” defenseman Shea Theodore, who broke a 1-1 tie midway through the third period with his fifth goal of the season, told reporters after Sunday’s game. “I thought we played a really solid game tonight.”

Center Paul Stastny, who scored his first goal in 12 games to give Vegas a 1-0 lead, said he was more concerned with his team getting another win than where they are in the standings.

“The last thing you want to do is scoreboard watch,” Stastny said. “If you can take care of your own business, everything else will kind of take care of itself. For us, it’s more about kind of getting a win for the Fathers Trip and getting that first win of a back-to-back before the holiday.”

The Golden Knights will be facing a Colorado team that enters the contest five points behind defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis in second place in the Central Division — and also smarting after losing back-to-back home games to Carolina (3-1) and Chicago (5-3) Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

The Avalanche had a chance to win both games but had surprising meltdowns late in both losses, allowing three goals in the final 2:56 to the Hurricanes and four consecutive goals over the final 8:38 against the Blackhawks.

“A lot of similarities,” goaltender Philipp Grubauer, who stopped 27 of 31 shots against Chicago, told reporters of the two collapses. “The breakdowns that happen, it’s not just like a breakdown in the zone, it’s like a breakdown that happens at the other end of the ice (too). It’s a tough pill to swallow for sure, last one and this game. We have a lot of work to do. This is not acceptable.”

“I thought we were playing great hockey until those last handful of minutes in the third period in the last two games,” added defenseman Erik Johnson. “Real frustrating for us, but, I mean, it can happen. … That’s four points that we let slip away before the break, and we can’t let that happen.”

This is the second of three games between the two teams this season. Colorado handed Vegas a 6-1 loss in the first meeting on Oct. 25 in Las Vegas, with Nazem Kadri and Matt Calvert each scoring two goals and Grubauer finishing with 25 saves.

