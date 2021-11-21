Troy Terry tries to extend 16-game point streak as Ducks visit Preds

The Anaheim Ducks will try to start a new winning streak Monday night when they visit the Nashville Predators.

The Ducks had their eight-game winning streak snapped Thursday in a 2-1 loss against the visiting Carolina Hurricanes.

Ducks coach Dallas Eakins welcomed the three-day gap between games after playing 18 games in 36 days and said he’s looking forward to getting on the road after playing seven of the past nine games at home.

“It’s always great to be home with your families and sleep in your own bed, and have your families be able to come and enjoy the games, but the other great part about the game is to get out on the road,” Eakins said. “Be together just as one big family with all the guys.”

The Predators, meantime, are glad to be home after playing eight of their past nine on the road. Nashville’s only game at Bridgestone Arena so far this month was a 4-1 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Nov. 13.

Nashville had collected points in five straight games (4-0-1) before losing their past two in Toronto and Montreal by a combined score of 9-3.

“I just think we’ve got to reset here, and we’ve got to make sure we’re coming back to the rink ready to learn from this experience,” Nashville coach John Hynes said. “We’ve got to elevate our plays in certain areas and that will be our focus.”

The Ducks still have one streak still alive, and that’s the 16-game point streak by right winger Troy Terry.

He scored the lone goal in the loss to the Hurricanes to pull within three games of the team record set by Corey Perry during the 2009-10 season. Terry has 12 goals and 10 assists in that span that started Oct. 18.

Terry, Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers and Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights are the only NHL players since 2011 to have point streaks of at least 16 games before the age of 25.

By scoring a point against the Predators on Monday, he would tie Hall of Famer Teemu Selanne with 17, second-longest in club history.

Terry’s linemate, Ryan Getzlaf, has also been stacking up the points of late. He has a five-game point streak with eight assists in that span.

Getzlaf and Terry combined for a couple other prime scoring opportunities against Carolina.

“We know that we had chances to win that game,” Terry said. “That’s the next step we need to take.”

Eakins is trying to keep a one-game-at-a-time attitude as well. He doesn’t want to think about winning streaks or losing streaks, just getting better with each practice and performance.

“We can build off every game, whether we get our butts handed to us or if we win big,” Eakins said. “We’re really all in on, ‘We’re going to come in every day, get better, that’s it.’

“Don’t care what the score is, don’t matter how many we’ve won or lost in a row, it’s just how we’re going to go about our business.”

