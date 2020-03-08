Tierney’s OT goal lifts Senators over Sharks 2-1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP)Chris Tierney scored 35 seconds into overtime against his former team after missing an earlier chance on a penalty shot, and the Ottawa Senators earned their fourth win in five games by beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday.

”It was nice,” Tierney said. ”Whenever you’re playing an old team you have a little extra juice in your legs. After that penalty shot it felt nice to get one.”

Nick Paul also scored for the Senators in the opener of a five-game road trip, their longest of the season. Craig Anderson made 31 saves.

Evander Kane scored the lone goal for the Sharks, who have lost two straight following a three-game winning streak. Aaron Dell stopped 36 shots.

Tierney finished a 2-on-1 in overtime by knocking in a pass from Anthony Duclair.

”He wanted to redeem himself,” Anderson said. ”He’s been great for us. To get rewarded like that in his old building was a good moment for him, a moment he will remember. Getting rewarded for good play. Wins the draw in the D-zone, which started that whole thing. It’s the little things that don’t show up in the score sheet that make a big difference.”

The final minute of a scoreless second period was eventful, with San Jose defenseman Radim Simek right in the middle of it.

On one end of the ice, an apparent Sharks goal was waved off because Simek clearly kicked the puck into the net. Then in the final seconds of the period, Simek put his hand on a loose puck in the crease during a scramble in front of Dell. The play might have saved a goal but did lead to a penalty shot. Tierney was unable to convert after losing control of the puck as he tried to stick-handle away from Dell.

The teams traded goals in the first, with Paul taking advantage of a defensive breakdown that left him alone in front when three Sharks players went behind the net. Duclair then fed Paul for the first goal of the game.

The Sharks answered on their third power play of the period when Kane batted a rebound out of midair into the net with 10.2 seconds remaining. Kane had directed a point shot from Brent Burns off Anderson’s shoulder to create the rebound chance that led to his 25th goal of the season.

”I thought our execution early on in the first period wasn’t very good, and we talked about that after one,” Sharks interim coach Bob Boughner said. ”I thought we came out pretty decent in the second period and we started dictating the pace a little bit, but I think on both sides of the ice both teams didn’t execute very well.”

NOTES: Kane is one of 12 players to score at least 25 goals in each of the past four seasons. … Sharks D Mario Ferraro will miss both games this weekend with a lower-body injury. Nikolai Knyzhov was called up from the AHL to make his debut. … D Christian Wolanin made his season debut for Ottawa after being called up from the AHL.

UP NEXT

Senators: Visit Anaheim on Tuesday night.

Sharks: Host Colorado on Sunday night.

—

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports