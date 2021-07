SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Human Services Department has announced that households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will continue to receive the maximum amount for their household size for the month of July. In a press release, the department states the assistance will increase a household's monthly benefit up to the maximum food benefit for their household size.

SNAP households that were not already receiving the maximum benefit amount for their household size have received an increase bringing their benefits to the maximum amount each month for the last 15 months. This effort was made to help reduce food insecurity for residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.