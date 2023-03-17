WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP)Jeremy Swayman made 36 saves for his third shutout of the season and eighth overall in the NHL-leading Boston Bruins’ 3-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.

Trent Frederic, Pavel Zacha and Tomas Nosek scored to help Boston rebound from its first consecutive regulation losses of the season. The Bruins are 51-11-5.

“I thought we were a little too loose defensively in the first 40 minutes and I think (Swayman) had to be terrific, and he was terrific,” Boston coach Jim Montgomery said. “That might have been his best game of the year and he’s had a lot of good ones, just for his tracking, his control.

“He didn’t let any rebounds out. We gave up some significant opportunities that we usually don’t like to.”

Frederic opened the scoring at 50 seconds of the first period with his 15th goal of the season. Zacha added his 18th with 6:38 left in the first. Nosek scored into an empty net with six seconds left for his sixth of the season.

Boston killed five Winnipeg power plays.

“It’s just our four outworking their five, making sure I saw pucks and clearing out rebounds,” Swayman said. “They did a great job at that.”

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 21 shots for the Winnipeg. The Jets (38-28-3) are 2-2-0 in their last four games and 4-9-2 in their last 15.

“It’s really disappointing. We need these points,” Jets forward Adam Lowry said. “They’re so critical right now and we’re almost scoreboard watching every night right now. So, it would have been nice to see a few of those go in.

