Surging Flames try to keep rolling vs. Oilers

A couple of wins transformed the Calgary Flames. Heading into Monday’s home clash with the Edmonton Oilers, the Flames have won two straight games for the first time in more than a month.

The Flames, especially since Darryl Sutter stepped behind the bench, are a completely revitalized team.

“I think (our confidence) is way up,” said center Sean Monahan, who scored twice in Saturday’s 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. “We’re a lot sharper right now. We’re playing together. When you’re playing faster and moving your feet it’s going to generate a lot more looks, and that’s what we’re getting right now.”

Calgary has won both games under Sutter, both against the Canadiens. They will host the Oilers for two consecutive games.

“You’ve got to play with a little bit of swagger and a little bit of confidence when you play this game against these teams,” forward Andrew Mangiapane said. “We have to go into every game with the mentality that we’re going to come away with the two points.”

The biggest changes in the Flames are easy to spot. They are playing a more structured, up-tempo game and — following a Sutter-team trademark — working much harder to defend and transition to offense.

“We’re all working hard, playing the right way,” Mangiapane said. “I think that we’re strong defensively in our zone and we’re playing quick. Everything’s quick; quick on the puck, quick supporting, quick on the forecheck, quick everywhere. I’d say those are the strong things he’s bringing to us.”

The Oilers provide a tough test for any team, but especially the Flames.

Calgary won the first meeting of the season, but Edmonton has claimed the past three encounters, including a comeback 3-2 win March 6. Not surprisingly, Connor McDavid has led the way. McDavid has collected 20 goals and 32 points in 24 career games against the Flames.

This season, the league’s leading scorer has managed five goals and five assists in the four meetings with Calgary. McDavid is also on a five-game point streak in which he’s collected 12 points with three goals and nine assists.

“I don’t think he’s singled-out the Calgary Flames as his main target … bottom line is he’s head and shoulders the best player in the league,” Sutter said. “I don’t think there’s one player who stops Connor McDavid.”

The Oilers saw a four-game winning streak snapped by a 2-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night.

“We played really well for the most part,” said forward Leon Draisaitl, who has netted six goals and five assists during a six-game run. “We dipped a little bit in the third for a couple of minutes, but other than that I thought we were the better team. Sometimes that’s just the way it goes. We had games this year we weren’t the better team and we won. We just have to regroup and go to Calgary and try and win a couple of games.”

Even though the Oilers played the second half of back-to-back nights, with travel, to end a run of four games in six days, coach Dave Tippett wasn’t about to offer any excuses, and was happy to remind them that good isn’t always good enough.

“We did some things all right, we had some chances, but we didn’t win,” Tippett said. “We’ve got to come here with the mindset (that) we’ve got to do whatever it takes to win, and we didn’t do it.”

–Field Level Media