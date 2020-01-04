Struggling Predators, Kings to meet in L.A.

The Nashville Predators and Los Angeles Kings need to begin winning a lot more games than they’re losing if they hope to reach the postseason.

Both teams are near the bottom of their respective divisions heading into their second meeting of the season on Saturday night in Los Angeles.

The Predators have lost at least three in a row for the second time this season and entered Friday tied in points with the Chicago Blackhawks for last place in the Central Division but are one spot ahead of them because Nashville has played three fewer games.

The Predators played outdoors in the nationally televised Winter Classic on New Year’s Day in Dallas and took a 2-0 lead against the Dallas Stars before losing 4-2, a scenario that has played out several times this season.

“It’s something we’ve been experiencing a lot over the last couple months,” Nashville left winger Austin Watson said. “We’ll put together a (good) period, or 10 minutes, and then, for whatever reason, if it starts to (not go) our way, we have a hard time clawing out of it.”

The Kings are familiar with losing streaks.

They’ve lost at least three in a row five times this season and entered the weekend one point out of last place in the Pacific Division.

Injuries have crept up all season, but Los Angeles is close to getting forwards Dustin Brown (illness), Trevor Lewis (upper-body injury) and defenseman Alec Martinez (wrist laceration) back in the lineup.

Kings coach Todd McLellan said Brown won’t play on Saturday and Martinez might need additional practice time and repetitions after being sidelined since Nov. 25. That would leave Lewis as the most likely player to return against the Predators after he sat out the past four games.

The three-day Christmas break, followed by back-to-back games against the San Jose Sharks and Vancouver Canucks, made it difficult for Lewis to get the necessary practice time.

“It’s just kind of nice to have these couple of days to get back in there, get the timing back,” he said after practice Thursday.

The Predators are expected to be without their top-scoring defenseman, Ryan Ellis, who was elbowed in the head by Corey Perry of the Stars on Wednesday.

Ellis had two assists against the Kings on Oct. 12 in Los Angeles. The Predators rallied from a 4-1 deficit, only to lose 7-4, the most goals the Kings have scored this season.

The Predators play five of their next six games on the road, a difficult stretch but a key one if they hope to get back in the playoff race.

“We can’t bury ourselves here,” Predators center Matt Duchene told reporters. “We have to stay positive and keep pushing. We have games in hand on a lot of teams, and we have some ground to make up, but we’ve got over half a season to do it.”

Having a short memory also will be key.

“We’re going to shake this one off,” Duchene said after the latest loss. “We’ve got a couple days to get ready for L.A. and then Anaheim back-to-back, and those have to be wins for us.”

