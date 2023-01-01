FRISCO, Texas (AP)Veteran forward Joe Pavelski signed a one-year contract extension with the Dallas Stars on Sunday, months before he could have become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season.

The extension for the 2023-24 season has a base salary of $3.5 million, along with an additional $2 million in potential performance bonuses. The 38-year-old Pavelski currently is in his fourth season with Dallas and his 17th in the NHL.

Pavelski has appeared in all 38 games this season and is third on the team with 37 points (25 assists, 12 goals). His +23 rating is the best for the Stars and ranks second in the NHL.

”Joe continues to prove why he is one of the best players in the NHL, and we are fortunate that he will be part of our group for another season,” general manager Jim Nill said. ”He embodies what it means to be a professional hockey player with his approach to the game both on and off the ice. Joe’s leadership in the locker room is invaluable and the level of respect that he has throughout the entire league speaks volumes to the man that he is.”

Pavelski spent the first 13 seasons of his career with San Jose before a $21 million, three-year deal in free agency with Dallas. Late last season after he was an All-Star for the fourth time, and just before the end of that initial deal, the Stars signed him to a $5.5 million extension for this season.

Since joining the Stars, he leads the team with 200 points, 122 assists, 38 power-play goals and his +62 rating in his 243 games. He has played in 34 playoff games for Dallas, with 16 goals and nine assists.

