Sharks sign goalie Adin Hill to 2-year deal

NHL Hockey
Posted: / Updated:

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP)The San Jose Sharks signed goalie Adin Hill to a two-year contract Wednesday that avoids salary arbitration.

The Sharks acquired Hill last month in a trade from Arizona and are counting on him to team with James Reimer as their goaltending duo next season.

The 25-year-old Hill appeared in 19 games last season for Arizona, going 9-9-1 record with a .913 save percentage, 2.74 goals against average and two shutouts.

Hill has appeared in 49 career games with a 19-21-4 record, 2.79 goals against average and .909 save percentage.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES