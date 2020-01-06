Senators look to snap skid vs. Capitals

The Washington Capitals will be trying for a third straight win while the visiting Ottawa Senators look to snap a four-game losing streak when the teams meet on Tuesday night.

Washington is coming off of a wild 5-4 overtime victory over the San Jose Sharks at home on Sunday afternoon. The Capitals trailed 4-2 with one minute left but scored twice in the final 46.9 seconds to force overtime.

Goalie Braden Holtby then made two spectacular saves on breakaways in the overtime. He also made a pass that started an odd-man rush. Lars Eller then finished it by scoring 2:01 into the extra period for the shocking win — which gave Holtby his first assist of the season.

Washington became the seventh different team in NHL history to win a game after trailing by more than one goal in the last minute of regulation play. No team had done this since the Detroit Red Wings accomplished the task on Dec. 23, 2005, against Chicago, according to the NHL.

“That was one of the wildest games I’ve played,” Eller told NHL.com. “But being down two goals twice, many teams would have folded and rode it out, but even with one minute left, there was no quit.”

The Capitals have won two in a row. They beat Carolina 4-3 on Friday night.

Holtby also ended a three-game losing streak. He gave up three second-period goals — and the fourth goal for San Jose was an empty-netter — but came up big when the Caps needed him in the wild back-and-forth overtime.

The illness that’s been bothering Washington in recent days cropped up again over the weekend as Evgeny Kuznetsov was a game-time decision against the Sharks. He did play after being sent home from the team’s practice the previous day.

Ottawa goes to Washington trying to end an 0-3-1 skid.

The Senators’ most recent loss came last Saturday when Tampa Bay defeated them 5-3. Despite the loss, Ottawa coach D.J. Smith liked what he saw from his Senators.

“I thought we played really well,” Smith told NHL.com. “(I) thought (that’s) probably the best we’ve skated in a couple weeks. We were on pucks, we had some chances, and they just found a way to win.”

The Senators got goals from Chris Tierney, Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Mark Borowiecki in the loss to the Lightning. Borowiecki scored with nine seconds left in the second period to give Ottawa a 3-2 lead, but Tampa Bay bounced back with three unanswered third-period goals.

The game was tied until the Lightning scored twice in the final 90 seconds for the two-goal victory.

Ottawa made a few changes in recent days. The Senators acquired defenseman Mike Reilly from Montreal in exchange for Andrew Sturtz and a fifth-round pick in the 2021 draft.

The Washington contest is going to be the second game that Reilly has played with Ottawa. He made his Senators’ debut in the Tampa Bay loss.

On the injury front, Ottawa’s Anthony Duclair was scratched from the Tampa Bay game after he was hurt while blocking a shot in the previous contest. His status for the game against the Capitals remained unknown as of Monday.

–Field Level Media