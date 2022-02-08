ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP)Hall of Fame defenseman Scott Niedermayer has joined the Anaheim Ducks’ front office as a special advisor to the hockey operations department.

New Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek on Tuesday announced the ”enhanced role” in the front office for Niedermayer, the captain of Anaheim’s only Stanley Cup-winning team in 2007.

”His winning culture and great hockey mind will help all of our players and staff moving forward,” Verbeek said.

Niedermayer played his final five NHL seasons with the Ducks before his retirement in 2010, and he won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP when Anaheim won the title. He is the Ducks’ career scoring leader among defensemen with 264 points, including a franchise-record 69 in 2006-07.

Niedermayer played 18 NHL seasons between New Jersey and Anaheim, winning four Stanley Cup titles and a Norris Trophy. His No. 27 is retired by both of his teams.

Niedermayer was part of the search committee that identified Verbeek this winter as a top candidate to replace Bob Murray, the Ducks’ GM since 2008. Verbeek got the job last week from Ducks owner Henry Samueli.

The second-place Ducks (23-16-9) return from the All-Star break Friday night at home against Seattle.

