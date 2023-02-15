WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP)Mark Scheifele and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored in the shootout to give the Winnipeg Jets a 3-2 come-from-behind victory over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night.

The Jets were the only NHL team that hadn’t played in the shot contest. They’re now 8-1 past regulation.

”I had a penalty shot at one point (this season) so I wasn’t as rusty,” Dubois said. ”I don’t remember the last time I was in a shootout. But a win’s a win. We’re all happy in here and getting ready for a big road trip.”

Blake Wheeler and Dubois scored for the Jets, who have won three in a row. David Rittich made 27 saves.

Scheifele and Wheeler rushed the net during overtime, but Wheeler’s shot missed.

John Hayden and Jared McCann scored for the Kraken, who ended a five-game road trip going 1-3-1. Philipp Grubauer stopped 38 shots.

”Tonight is a hard-fought road game for us,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. ”That’s a good team, a lot of respect for the ability and the way they play.

”Disappointed not to get two (points), but that’s a real important road point for us.”

Dubois had tied the game 2-2 at 9:39 of the third period when his shot went off Seattle defenseman Vince Dunn at the front of the net.

There was no scoring in the first period, but the Kraken had the best opportunity with their second power play of the period. They went on a four-minute man advantage after Jets forward Morgan Barron received a double minor for high sticking.

Seattle only managed three shots on goal during the lengthy power play, which actually starred Winnipeg forward Adam Lowry.

Early in the power play, Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon had his stick break during a clearing attempt. Lowry handed him his stick and then went on the defensive with only his body.

Lowry first blocked one Kraken blast with his skate. A second shot deflected off him and over the glass to draw a whistle and stoppage in play. Lowry then skated to the bench to cheers from the crowd of 14,237.

”Yeah, I could have been a goalie,” Lowry said. ”I played it when I was young for a bit (under age 13), and ultimately had to make the decision. I guess I made the right decision. . There were a few kick saves tonight.”

Winnipeg got its first power play of the game two minutes into the second period, but two shots at the net couldn’t get past Grubauer.

”(Grubauer) tonight, and the last few times he’s played, he’s been unbelievable,” Seattle forward Morgan Geekie said.

”It’s great to see him have success, but unfortunately we couldn’t get it done for him tonight. I think we need to work on scoring some more goals when he’s in there.”

MORRISSEY MAGIC

Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey assisted on the Dubois goal, giving him 45 assists, which is a franchise record for assists in a single season by a defenseman in Atlanta Thrashers/Jets history. Toby Enstrom held the previous record.

Morrissey also has 56 points this season, tying Dustin Byfuglien for the franchise’s all-time points by a defenseman.

Morrissey is also riding a three-game point streak (three goals, two assists).

