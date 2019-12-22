Road-ready Hurricanes aim to shut down Leafs’ win streak

The Carolina Hurricanes hope to continue their road success Monday afternoon against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Hurricanes have won three straight road games after completing a five-game trip with a 4-0-1 record before losing 4-2 at home Saturday to the Florida Panthers. The Hurricanes had a 44-22 advantage in shots on goal Saturday.

“That’s the frustrating part of the game,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “We didn’t get the bounces tonight. The guys played hard. Their goalie (Chris Driedger) was great. You’ve got to give him a lot of credit. He made a ton of really nice saves and I give their team a lot of credit for blocking a lot of shots (23).”

The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, extended their winning streak to four games Saturday with a 4-1 home victory over the Detroit Red Wings. Michael Hutchinson stopped 29 shots to give the Maple Leafs their first win from a backup goaltender since March 20. The Leafs are now 1-6-1 this season with a backup goaltender. Hutchinson started all but one of those games.

“It’s huge, of course, and all the attention will be on Hutch and I recognize, of course, why that has been a story,” Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said. “But, it’s also for our group. It’s not just Hutch that hasn’t done well in these games. Our team hasn’t done well in these games. It’s important for us to get a good result.”

The Hurricanes are 12-6-2 on the road this season and the Maple Leafs are 9-4-4 at home. This will be the first meeting this season of teams.

Center Erik Haula returned to the Carolina lineup Saturday after missing 15 games with a right knee issue. He had surgery on the knee early last season.

“He adds a lot more depth to our whole group and then that filters down,” Brind’Amour said. “For me it feels a lot more comfortable when he’s in the lineup and I can play anybody against anybody. We just balance out way more effectively.”

Haula has eight goals and three assists in 17 games this season after going without a point Saturday in 15 minutes of ice time.

The Maple Leafs had Trevor Moore back in their lineup Saturday. The center played nearly 10 minutes with no points after missing 14 games with a shoulder injury.

The Hurricanes are among the better teams in the league at killing penalties, but they allowed two power-play goals against the Panthers.

“We take a lot of penalties,” Hurricanes center Teuvo Teravainen said. “I feel like we take a lot of penalties every game.”

In Toronto, Keefe moved Zach Hyman and Mitch Marner to a line with Auston Matthews during the second period Saturday to replace William Nylander and Kasperi Kapanen.

“It just kind of felt like the Matthews line was getting stalled,” Keefe said. “I thought the (John) Tavares line was doing fine. The Matthews line didn’t have much going on and I wanted to give Matthews a chance to get going and try to change that chemistry a little bit.”

Matthews and Hyman each had two goals and an assist, and Marner had two assists. “It worked out for today,” Keefe said.

