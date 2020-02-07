Rejuvenated Bruins aim to extend win streak vs. Coyotes

The rejuvenated Boston Bruins look to run their winning streak to six when they host the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday afternoon.

The Bruins have been rolling since returning from their bye week, outscoring opponents 14-3 in their last four games. After the contest, Boston will travel to Detroit for a matinee against the Red Wings on Sunday before returning home for two more.

The Coyotes, meanwhile, kick off a four-game road swing through the Atlantic Division beginning Saturday. Arizona has lost nine of its last 11 games.

The Bruins have won 15 consecutive games against the Coyotes dating back to October 2010.

Saturday’s meeting will complete the season series for the teams after Boston blanked Arizona 1-0 on the road in both teams’ second game Oct. 5. Jaroslav Halak stopped all 35 shots he faced for the Bruins in the contest, and Brad Marchand scored the lone goal.

The Coyotes will get Tuukka Rask this time around, as Halak made 21 saves in a 2-1 overtime win over the Chicago Blackhawks in Boston’s last game on Wednesday. Boston has alternated the goalies since returning from break, with Rask recovering from a concussion during the time off.

Rask has been in top form since his return, following up a 37-save performance in a 2-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Jan. 31 with a shutout of the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. Rask has three clean sheets on the season, and his 2.15 goals-against average is his lowest since he had a 2.04 during his Vezina Trophy-winning campaign in 2013-14.

Following Tuesday’s win, he was quick to credit the play of the defense in front of him in contributing to his performance.

“That was one of the best checking games all over the ice I remember,” Rask said. “We took their time and space away, and they didn’t have too many chances from the slot or anywhere else. I think everybody checked well and defended well.”

Boston hasn’t allowed more than one goal in a game since Jan. 21. Defenseman Brandon Carlo will miss Saturday’s game to tend to a personal matter; John Moore will sub in.

The Coyotes come in off a disappointing four-game homestand in which they went 1-1-2. After a hot start, Arizona has fumbled of late in the standings, though it still leads the wild-card chase in the Western Conference.

The Coyotes held a 2-0 lead over the Hurricanes on Thursday before Carolina stormed back with three goals in the second and two in the third in an eventual 5-3 win.

“We liked our start tonight, just a couple mistakes, and against a good team those are in the back of your net,” said Conor Garland, who scored his team-leading 19th goal during the third period of the setback. “We’ve got a big-time road trip coming up, we definitely need to get going here and get these points.”

After Saturday, Arizona will take on the Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators before returning home.

